2016 Hyundai Accent

82,476 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

GL HEATED SEATS, POWERGROUP, A/C, AWESOME BUY!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

82,476KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7458830
  • Stock #: 210652
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE0GU006255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 210652
  • Mileage 82,476 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, POWERGROUP, A/C, AWESOME BUY!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

