Menu
Account
Sign In
<table style=border-collapse: collapse; width: 281pt; border=0 width=375 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><colgroup><col style=width: 48pt; width=64> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1426; width: 29pt; width=39> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1353; width: 28pt; width=37> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1280; width: 26pt; width=35> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1572; width: 32pt; width=43> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 2742; width: 56pt; width=75> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 2998; width: 62pt; width=82> </colgroup><tbody><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; width: 281pt; colspan=7 width=375 height=11>2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA L+ AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 1.8 L 4 CYL ENGINE</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>AM/FM/CD/MP3 WITH 6 SPEAKERS POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>POWER MIRRORS AIR CONDITIONING TILT STEERING 60/40 SPLIT FOLD</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=4 height=11>REAR SEATS 15 STEEL WHEELS</td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=5 height=11>ONLY 113,859 KMS COLOUR VENETIAN RED</td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td></tr></tbody></table>

2016 Hyundai Elantra

113,859 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto L+

Watch This Vehicle
13508744

2016 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto L+

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

  1. 13508744
  2. 13508744
  3. 13508744
  4. 13508744
  5. 13508744
  6. 13508744
  7. 13508744
  8. 13508744
  9. 13508744
  10. 13508744
  11. 13508744
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,859KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE8GH712328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,859 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA L+ AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 1.8 L 4 CYL ENGINEAM/FM/CD/MP3 WITH 6 SPEAKERS POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKSPOWER MIRRORS AIR CONDITIONING TILT STEERING 60/40 SPLIT FOLDREAR SEATS 15" STEEL WHEELS   ONLY 113,859 KMS COLOUR VENETIAN RED  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.5L TURBO ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.5L TURBO ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD 2,211 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Hybrid for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Hybrid 47,415 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE 49,827 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-7123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

2016 Hyundai Elantra