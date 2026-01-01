$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto L+
Location
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
705-474-7123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,859KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE8GH712328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,859 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA L+ AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 1.8 L 4 CYL ENGINEAM/FM/CD/MP3 WITH 6 SPEAKERS POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKSPOWER MIRRORS AIR CONDITIONING TILT STEERING 60/40 SPLIT FOLDREAR SEATS 15" STEEL WHEELS ONLY 113,859 KMS COLOUR VENETIAN RED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
