Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

58,920 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, POWERGROUP!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, POWERGROUP!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 6461380
  2. 6461380
  3. 6461380
  4. 6461380
  5. 6461380
  6. 6461380
  7. 6461380
  8. 6461380
  9. 6461380
  10. 6461380
  11. 6461380
  12. 6461380
  13. 6461380
  14. 6461380
  15. 6461380
  16. 6461380
  17. 6461380
  18. 6461380
  19. 6461380
  20. 6461380
Contact Seller

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

58,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6461380
  • Stock #: 201355
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1GH726118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 201355
  • Mileage 58,920 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, POWERGROUP!!NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 45,100 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 77,887 KM
$12,255 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Micra SV...
 42,693 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory