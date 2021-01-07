2016 Hyundai Elantra

+ taxes & licensing
866-385-7304
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
+ taxes & licensing
HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, POWERGROUP!!NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2