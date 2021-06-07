Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

65,259 KM

Details Description Features

$11,804

+ tax & licensing
$11,804

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$11,804

+ taxes & licensing

65,259KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7273742
  Stock #: U6822A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U6822A
  • Mileage 65,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Features Include : Power Windows, Sun/Moonroof, Cloth Seats, Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Front Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, A/C,, Power Windows, Bucket Seats, , Power Door Locks, Bluetooth Connection.Financing available up to 72 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.*Options:*Traction Control, Power Windows, Power Steering, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Traction Control, Power Mirror(s), Stability Control, Cloth Seats, Engine Immobilizer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Security System, Aluminum Wheels, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, AM/FM Stereo, Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, ABS, Intermittent Wipers, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Cruise Control, Front Head Air Bag, Satellite Radio, Driver Vanity Mirror, Front Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Passenger Air Bag, Back-Up Camera, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Entry, Driver Air Bag, Floor Mats, A/C, Rear Head Air Bag, Power Windows, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Temporary Spare Tire, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, MP3 Player, Bucket Seats, Tires - Front Performance, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Defrost, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Heated Front Seat(s), Automatic Headlights, CD Player, Trip Computer, Power Door Locks, Front Side Air Bag, Remote Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Requires Subscription*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

