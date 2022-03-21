Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

161,767 KM

Details Description Features

$14,534

+ tax & licensing
$14,534

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL $500 FINANCE INCENTIVE - Heated Seats - Sunroof - Cruise Control

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL $500 FINANCE INCENTIVE - Heated Seats - Sunroof - Cruise Control

Location

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

$14,534

+ taxes & licensing

161,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8678267
  • Stock #: U6998A
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE0GU497786

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U6998A
  • Mileage 161,767 KM

Vehicle Description

Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Backup Camera, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth.
Financing available up to 72 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group
*The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

