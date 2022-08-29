Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

71,653 KM

Details Description Features

$22,395

+ tax & licensing
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

AWD 4DR 2.0L LUXURY

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

71,653KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9141019
  • Stock #: 220782A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA4XGU155636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,653 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HYUNDAI TUCSON  LUXURY PKG ALL WHEEL DRIVE 2.0L 4 CYL ENG AUTOTRANSMISSION  FULLY LOADED CLIMATE CONTROL AIR CONDITIONING POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS, MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL PROXIMITY KEY WITH PUSHBUTTON START  UPGRADED AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM/XM WITH 6 SPEAKERS,AMP,WOOFER,AND CENTRE SPEAKER,8" COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIAGATION SYSTEMBLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM  LEATHER SEATS  HEATED FRONT& REAR SEATS PANORAMIC SUNROOF POWER SMART REAR LIFTGATEHEATED STEERING WHEEL 8 WAY POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, ROOF RACK SIDE RAILSSAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE BACK UP CAMERA , BLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEMWITH REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT AND LANE CHANGE ASSIST.OPTIONAL EXTRAS INCLUDE 4 STUDDED SNOW TIRES ON BLACK STEEL WHEELSAND SET OF WINDOW VENT VISORS (REPLACEMENT COST OF OPTONAL EXTRAS$1495)      ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE LOW 71,653  KMS COLOUR RUBY WINE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

