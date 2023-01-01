Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

178,294 KM

Details

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2016 Hyundai Tucson

SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

178,294KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9587305
  • Stock #: 224682A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA41GU101044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,294 KM

Vehicle Description

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV wish list. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 178,294 kms. It's ash black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

