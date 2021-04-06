2016 Lexus ES 350

+ taxes & licensing
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Lexus ES 350 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Locks.* This Lexus ES 350 Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P215/55R17 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.* This Lexus ES 350 is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
