2016 Mazda CX-3

$20,416 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 7 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9437292

9437292 Stock #: 15U7112A

15U7112A VIN: JM1DKBB78G0103274

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 70,711 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.