2016 Mazda CX-5

+ taxes & licensing
705-476-7600
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
705-476-7600
+ taxes & licensing
This AWD CX-5 is a Single Owner and Clean Carfax. Equipped with; Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks. New brakes put on for certification. Financing available up to 72 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.*Options:*Tires - Rear All-Season, MP3 Player, Rear Spoiler, Power Steering, Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Auxiliary Audio Input, Tires - Front All-Season, CD Player, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, ABS, Temporary Spare Tire, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Headlights, Power Mirror(s), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, All Wheel Drive, Privacy Glass, HD Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Defrost, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Intermittent Wipers, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Child Safety Locks, A/C, Stability Control, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Rear Bench Seat, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Traction Control, Driver Vanity Mirror, Keyless Entry, Passenger Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Rear Head Air Bag, Trip Computer, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Windows, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks, Bucket Seats, Traction Control, Driver Air Bag, Power Windows, Front Side Air Bag, Floor Mats*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6