2016 Mazda CX-9

+ taxes & licensing
705-476-7600
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
705-476-7600
+ taxes & licensing
This Mazda CX9 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Steering, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Automatic Headlights, Rear Spoiler, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Power Door Locks, A/C, Power Windows, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Start, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, MP3 Player, Power Door Locks, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bucket Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, HD Radio, Cloth Seats, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Multi-Zone A/C, Heated Front Seat(s), 3rd Row Seat, Traction Control, Bluetooth Connection, Rear A/C, A/C, Rear Head Air Bag, Power Windows, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Trip Computer, Child Safety Locks, Keyless Start, Security System, Power Door Locks, Stability Control, Floor Mats, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, LED Headlights*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6