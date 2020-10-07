Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

59,900 KM

Details Description Features

$14,255

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,255

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

Contact Seller

$14,255

+ taxes & licensing

59,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6102543
  • Stock #: 201124
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V73GM326985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 201124
  • Mileage 59,900 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAM, 16" ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, A/C, CRUISE, POWER GROUP, KEYLESS ENTRY!!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

