2016 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 3 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7633996

7633996 Stock #: A1120A

A1120A VIN: 3MZBM1U78GM299249

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 167,322 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Interior Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Seats w/Cloth Back Material Smart Device Integration Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS Cloth Seat Trim Body-colored door handles ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Center Armrest 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Body-Colored Front Bumper Body-Colored Rear Bumper Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Body-Colored Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front and rear headrests and whiplash-reducing active front headrests Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Tires: P205/60R16 AS SBR -inc: T125/70D16 spare tire Mazda Connect Emergency Sos

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.