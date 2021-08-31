Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

167,322 KM

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

GX

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

167,322KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7633996
  • Stock #: A1120A
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U78GM299249

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,322 KM

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Variable Intermittent Wipers
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cloth Seat Trim
Body-colored door handles
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Center Armrest
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Colored Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front and rear headrests and whiplash-reducing active front headrests
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Tires: P205/60R16 AS SBR -inc: T125/70D16 spare tire
Mazda Connect Emergency Sos

