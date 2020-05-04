2016 Mitsubishi RVR

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5
855-999-5231
+ taxes & licensing
Higher mileage but a clean unit, This SUV has AWD, Heated seats, Has remote start butt unsure if is working, Comes with extra tires and rims, The interior and exterior clean Contact us for a Free Car Proof This is Automatic Transmission These vehicles are not certified, they are sold ???as-is???. ??We do not know what is required for certification and they will not be inspected by our garage at any time. Most people have a friend or someone they know who can check out a vehicle to see what is required for certification. Call one of our salespeople at (705) 476 1506 and they will assist you with the arrangements. Our customers have found that by buying a vehicle as-is and taking care of it ???This vehicle is being sold ???as is,??? unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser???s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.???he safety themselves, they saved thousands of dollars.
