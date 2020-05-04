Menu
2016 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$9,331

+ taxes & licensing

  • 197,646KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4953942
  • Stock #: 19718A
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU1GZ607318
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT

Higher mileage but a clean unit, This SUV has AWD, Heated seats, Has remote start butt unsure if is working, Comes with extra tires and rims, The interior and exterior clean Contact us for a Free Car Proof This is Automatic Transmission These vehicles are not certified, they are sold ???as-is???. ??We do not know what is required for certification and they will not be inspected by our garage at any time. Most people have a friend or someone they know who can check out a vehicle to see what is required for certification. Call one of our salespeople at (705) 476 1506 and they will assist you with the arrangements. Our customers have found that by buying a vehicle as-is and taking care of it ???This vehicle is being sold ???as is,??? unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser???s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.???he safety themselves, they saved thousands of dollars.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

