$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Micra
SV POWER GROUP. AIR CONDITIONING. BLUETOOTH.
Location
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
121,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9835511
- Stock #: 230132
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP1GL238361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 121,860 KM
Vehicle Description
POWER GROUP. AIR CONDITIONING. BLUETOOTH. AMAZING PURCHASE !!! DON'T MISS IT !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
