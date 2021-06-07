Menu
2016 RAM 1500

135,196 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

OUTDOORSMAN

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

135,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7283918
  • Stock #: A1112A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG1GS284744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,196 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Goodyear Brand Tires
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Step Bumper
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Tip Start
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Remote USB Port - Charge Only
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

