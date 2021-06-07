$26,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 1 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7283918

7283918 Stock #: A1112A

A1112A VIN: 1C6RR7LG1GS284744

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 135,196 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Fog Lamps Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Additional Features Step Bumper POWER REAR WINDOWS Tip Start Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Centre Hub CLEARCOAT PAINT Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element ABS and Driveline Traction Control Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Passenger visor vanity mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Aluminum Spare Wheel Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Full Carpet Floor Covering Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement GPS Antenna Input Remote USB Port - Charge Only Pickup Cargo Box Lights Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

