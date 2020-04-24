Menu
2016 RAM 2500

SLT - Uconnect - $297 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,002KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4927230
  • Stock #: 79347A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DJ0GG346439
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Diesel Gray
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, Uconnect, 8.4 inch Screen! This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2016 Ram 2500 is for sale today in North Bay. This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 37,002 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our 2500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect, 8.4 Inch Screen. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DJ0GG346439 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $296.94 with $4200 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $8528 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • Power Rear Window
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Powertrain
  • Next Generation Engine Controller
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Suspension
  • HD suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Tip Start
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • Hemi Badge
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Black door handles
  • Front map lights
  • Chrome Front Bumper
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Centre Hub
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Firestone Brand Tires
  • Front Cupholder
  • Black Exterior Mirrors
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • Dashboard Storage
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Rear wheel spats
  • UConnect
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • GVWR: 4082 kgs (9000 lbs)
  • Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Instrument Panel Bin
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • 8.4 inch Screen
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
  • Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Front And Rear Vented Discs
  • Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 117.3 L Fuel Tank
  • Clock and Radio Data System
  • 2250# Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

