2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
Low Mileage, Uconnect, 8.4 inch Screen! This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2016 Ram 2500 is for sale today in North Bay. This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 37,002 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our 2500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect, 8.4 Inch Screen. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DJ0GG346439 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $296.94 with $4200 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $8528 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
