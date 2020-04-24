Menu
2016 RAM 3500

Laramie Limited

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie Limited - Air - $425 B/W

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$59,986

  • 97,987KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4927239
  • Stock #: 184481A
  • VIN: 3C63RRKL0GG365662
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Fuel Type
Diesel
Doors
4-door

ENGINE: Cummins 6.7 383 HP, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, Air, Rear Air, Tilt! This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2016 Ram 3500 is for sale today in North Bay. This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 97,987 kms. It's bright white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 6.7 383 HP engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our 3500's trim level is Laramie Limited. This Laramie Limited is the top trim on the Ram 3500 pushing it into luxury truck territory. On top of the amazing capability, you get a bold, distinct, RAM chrome grille, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, polished aluminum wheels, chrome side steps, remote engine start, premium leather heated and ventilated front seats, a rear view camera, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Engine: Cummins 6.7 383 Hp, Transmission: 6-speed Automatic, Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRKL0GG365662 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $424.16 with $5999 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $12182 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear child safety locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
  • Dual Power Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • cruise
  • tilt
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Proximity Key
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Power Rear Window
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • air
  • rear air
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Fixed antenna
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • BACK UP SENSORS
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Step Bumper
  • Spray in Bedliner
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Tip Start
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Keyless Start
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Centre Hub
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Genuine wood door panel insert
  • Voice recorder
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Front Cupholder
  • Spray-in Bed Liner
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Dashboard Storage
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Driver's Power Seat
  • FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
  • Analog Display
  • Door Mirrors
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
  • Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Systems Monitor
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Instrument Panel Bin
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
  • Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Leather Door Trim Insert
  • Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
  • Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
  • Streaming Audio
  • Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
  • Front High-Back Seats
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
  • Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
  • WIFI
  • Audio and Pedals
  • Front Facing Rear Seat
  • AM / FM / CD Player
  • Trailer Tow Brake Controller
  • Sirius XM Satellite Ready
  • Vented/Cooled Seats
  • Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Front And Rear Vented Discs
  • Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Passenger Seat
  • 2nd-Row Heated Seats
  • Radio: Uconnect 8.4 SXM/Hands-Free/Nav
  • 121.1 L Fuel Tank
  • Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
  • GVWR: 5125 kgs (11300 lbs)
  • Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 1914kg Maximum Payload
  • ENGINE: Cummins 6.7 383 HP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

