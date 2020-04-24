2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
ENGINE: Cummins 6.7 383 HP, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, Air, Rear Air, Tilt! This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2016 Ram 3500 is for sale today in North Bay. This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 97,987 kms. It's bright white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 6.7 383 HP engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our 3500's trim level is Laramie Limited. This Laramie Limited is the top trim on the Ram 3500 pushing it into luxury truck territory. On top of the amazing capability, you get a bold, distinct, RAM chrome grille, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, polished aluminum wheels, chrome side steps, remote engine start, premium leather heated and ventilated front seats, a rear view camera, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Engine: Cummins 6.7 383 Hp, Transmission: 6-speed Automatic, Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRKL0GG365662 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $424.16 with $5999 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $12182 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
