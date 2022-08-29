Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

103,539 KM

Details Description Features

$22,177

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,177

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring Package AWD - Heated Seats - Sunroof - Backup Camera - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring Package AWD - Heated Seats - Sunroof - Backup Camera - Cruise Control

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 9263539
  2. 9263539
  3. 9263539
  4. 9263539
  5. 9263539
  6. 9263539
  7. 9263539
  8. 9263539
  9. 9263539
  10. 9263539
  11. 9263539
  12. 9263539
  13. 9263539
  14. 9263539
  15. 9263539
  16. 9263539
  17. 9263539
  18. 9263539
  19. 9263539
  20. 9263539
  21. 9263539
  22. 9263539
  23. 9263539
  24. 9263539
  25. 9263539
Contact Seller

$22,177

+ taxes & licensing

103,539KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9263539
  • Stock #: 15U7117A
  • VIN: JF2GPABC2G8313605

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned! Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Rear Dropping Seats, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Transmission, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth.
Financing available up to 72 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From North Bay Mazda?
*The Clubhouse Commitment pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 60,621 KM
$46,979 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Legacy 2...
 185,971 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 64,821 KM
$20,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory