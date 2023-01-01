$20,432+ tax & licensing
$20,432
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2016 Toyota Corolla
S - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
80,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10604712
- Stock #: 4962A187
- VIN: 2T1BURHEXGC648558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Did you know that 90 percent of all Toyota Corollas sold in the last ten years are still on the road? This 2016 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
With legendary Toyota quality, durability and reliability, the 2016 Toyota Corolla is an exceptionally sleek, sophisticated and fun-to-drive car. It delivers impressive fuel economy and a long list of standard equipment. Built with high quality materials and topped off with a satisfying ride, this 2016 Corolla exudes craftsmanship at every corner. The interior is stylish, functional and inviting, while displaying attention to detail not typically found on other vehicles in the Corolla's class. This sedan has 80,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla's trim level is S. Moving up to the Corolla S from the lower LE model will bring a number of excellent features. These include larger 16 inch wheels, a 6.1 inch display screen with bluetooth and a total of 6 speakers. You'll also receive front fog lamps, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning and even a rear back up camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $137.57 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
