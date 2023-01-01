Menu
KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. Only 80,442 Miles! This Toyota Highlander boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This Toyota Highlander Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* This Toyota Highlander is a Superstar! *KBB.com 16 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist.

2016 Toyota Highlander

80,442 KM

$24,367

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Highlander

AWD 4dr LE

2016 Toyota Highlander

AWD 4dr LE

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$24,367

+ taxes & licensing

80,442KM
Used
VIN 5TDBKRFH6GS302159

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 24179A
  • Mileage 80,442 KM

KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. Only 80,442 Miles! This Toyota Highlander boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This Toyota Highlander Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* This Toyota Highlander is a Superstar! *KBB.com 16 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a trustworthy Highlander today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

$24,367

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2016 Toyota Highlander