$24,367+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Highlander
AWD 4dr LE
2016 Toyota Highlander
AWD 4dr LE
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$24,367
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # 24179A
- Mileage 80,442 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. Only 80,442 Miles! This Toyota Highlander boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This Toyota Highlander Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* This Toyota Highlander is a Superstar! *KBB.com 16 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a trustworthy Highlander today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email North Bay Toyota
North Bay Toyota
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991