2016 Toyota Tacoma

ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock up torque converter, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/65R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Sliding Rear Window, Single exhaust.* This Toyota Tacoma is a Superstar! *ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
