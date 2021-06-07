Menu
2016 Toyota Tacoma

113,360 KM

Details Description Features

$37,866

+ tax & licensing
$37,866

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double Cab V6 Auto Limited

2016 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double Cab V6 Auto Limited

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$37,866

+ taxes & licensing

113,360KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7193792
  • Stock #: UP2957
  • VIN: 5TFHZ5BN6GX005736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,360 KM

Vehicle Description

ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock up torque converter, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/65R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Sliding Rear Window, Single exhaust.* This Toyota Tacoma is a Superstar! *ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

