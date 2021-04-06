Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Venza

34,665 KM

Details Description Features

$22,893

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,893

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

"

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Venza

"

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 6865686
  2. 6865686
Contact Seller

$22,893

+ taxes & licensing

34,665KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6865686
  • Stock #: UP2876
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB4GU077014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP2876
  • Mileage 34,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 34,665 Miles! This Toyota Venza boasts a powerful engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.*This Toyota Venza Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter, lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Toyota Venza come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2015 Jeep Renegade 4...
 105,100 KM
$15,477 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 105,142 KM
$31,879 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 108,908 KM
$11,579 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory