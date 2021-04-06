2016 Toyota Venza

+ taxes & licensing
Only 34,665 Miles! This Toyota Venza boasts a powerful engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.*This Toyota Venza Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter, lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Toyota Venza come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
