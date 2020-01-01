Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,797

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,797

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto Special Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto Special Edition

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 6303510
  2. 6303510
Contact Seller

$13,797

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6303510
  • Stock #: 20722A
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX9GW550357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ION
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20722A
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Tiguan delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17 Fortaleza Alloy, Valet Function.*This Volkswagen Tiguan Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 235/55R17 H AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 160,000 KM
$13,797 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape 4WD...
 133,152 KM
$14,967 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 52,380 KM
$23,974 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory