2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

This Volkswagen Tiguan delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17 Fortaleza Alloy, Valet Function.*This Volkswagen Tiguan Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 235/55R17 H AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
