2017 Buick Enclave

76,452 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

2017 Buick Enclave

2017 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Premium

2017 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Premium

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,452KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8806130
  • Stock #: 220727A
  • VIN: 5GAKVCKD1HJ203417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220727A
  • Mileage 76,452 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BUICK ENCLAVE PREMIUM AWD (ALL WHEEL DRIVE) 3.6L V-6 LEATHER SEATS POWER MEMORY DRIVER'S SEAT POWER PASENGER SEAT HEATED AND COOLED  FRONT SEATS 7 PASSENGER SEATINGAM/FM SIRRIUS XM C/D BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM WITH BACK UP CAMERABLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEM DUAL SUNROOF REMOTE STARTINCLUDES FOUR WINTER TIRES ON ALLOY RIMSLOCAL TRADE VERY LOW  76,452 KMS ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

