Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

106,940 KM

Details Description Features

$33,267

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,267

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT $500 FINANCE INCENTIVE - 4X4 - Tonneau Cover - Lane Keep Assist - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT $500 FINANCE INCENTIVE - 4X4 - Tonneau Cover - Lane Keep Assist - Bluetooth

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 8947378
  2. 8947378
  3. 8947378
  4. 8947378
  5. 8947378
  6. 8947378
  7. 8947378
  8. 8947378
  9. 8947378
  10. 8947378
  11. 8947378
  12. 8947378
  13. 8947378
  14. 8947378
  15. 8947378
  16. 8947378
  17. 8947378
  18. 8947378
  19. 8947378
  20. 8947378
  21. 8947378
  22. 8947378
  23. 8947378
  24. 8947378
  25. 8947378
  26. 8947378
Contact Seller

$33,267

+ taxes & licensing

106,940KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8947378
  • Stock #: U7022B
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN3H1252889

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U7022B
  • Mileage 106,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Features Include: 4X4, Cloth Interior, Tonneau Cover, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Power Seat, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth.
Financing available up to 84 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group
*The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2016 Honda HR-V EX $...
 92,881 KM
$22,726 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT $...
 28,537 KM
$36,355 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS $...
 165,044 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory