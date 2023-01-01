Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

66,638 KM

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier Auto ALLOYS. NAV. LEATHER. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier Auto ALLOYS. NAV. LEATHER. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

66,638KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215573
  • Stock #: 230442
  • VIN: 3G1BF6SM1HS536317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 230442
  • Mileage 66,638 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED PREMIER !! ALLOYS. NAV. LEATHER. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH. AUTO-START. PWR SEATS. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

