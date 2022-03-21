$17,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Manual ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH.
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
85,728KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8710388
- Stock #: 220393
- VIN: 3G1BD5SM4HS517096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 220393
- Mileage 85,728 KM
Vehicle Description
RED HOT !! ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH. TEST DRIVE TODAY !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2