2017 Chevrolet Cruze

85,728 KM

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Manual ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Manual ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH.

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

85,728KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8710388
  • Stock #: 220393
  • VIN: 3G1BD5SM4HS517096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220393
  • Mileage 85,728 KM

Vehicle Description

RED HOT !! ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH. TEST DRIVE TODAY !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-XXXX

866-385-7304

