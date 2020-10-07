+ taxes & licensing
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
A/C, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Power Windows! You don't build a legacy as the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road by chance. You do it with strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 77,222 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. This Silverado 1500 Custom comes with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with Chevy Mylink radio, bluetooth audio streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning to keep you cool on hot summer days, CornerStep rear bumper, power windows and power locks, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: A/c, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Power Windows. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
