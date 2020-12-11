Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

68,590 KM

Details Description Features

$35,372

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,372

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 6335012
  2. 6335012
Contact Seller

$35,372

+ taxes & licensing

68,590KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6335012
  • Stock #: 21176A
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC7HG495968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,590 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm), Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.).*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower, Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top, Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a tried-and-true Silverado 1500 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 160,000 KM
$13,797 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape 4WD...
 133,152 KM
$14,967 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma "
 15,905 KM
$44,797 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory