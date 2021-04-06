2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Rear Vision Camera

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control

Door locks power

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Air conditioning single-zone

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Driver Information Center 4.2-inch diagonal color display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information

Floor covering color-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

CornerStep rear bumper

Glass deep-tinted

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on center switch bank

Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Moldings bodyside body color

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters

Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Wheelhouse liners rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...

Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...

Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL

Active aero shutters front

Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available on Regular Cab models.)