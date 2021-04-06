2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Door locks power
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Driver Information Center 4.2-inch diagonal color display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Floor covering color-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
CornerStep rear bumper
Glass deep-tinted
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on center switch bank
Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Moldings bodyside body color
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters
Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Wheelhouse liners rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Active aero shutters front
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body-color.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.