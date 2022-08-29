Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

83,837 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L - Leather Seats

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L - Leather Seats

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,837KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9302536
  • Stock #: 22964A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BGXHR527737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22964A
  • Mileage 83,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


The Pacifica arrives to reclaim Chrysler's minivan throne earning both an Editor's Choice award and a 2017 10 Best award from Car and Driver. This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

This Chrysler Pacifica stands for family pride as much as your home while it raises the neighborhood bar. This all-new ultimate family vehicle displays a sleek, athletic stance with a sculpted body. This minivan is safe, quiet, and extremely well appointed with useful features. It's easy to see this Chrysler Pacifica was designed with families in mind. This van has 83,837 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring-L. Our Pacifica Touring-L offers excellent features like aluminum wheels, power sliding side doors and rear tailgate, Uconnect media with bluetooth wireless streaming and SiriusXM radio, leather seats with heated front seats, ParkView back-up camera, remote engine start, dual zone air conditioning, cruise control plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1BGXHR527737.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

