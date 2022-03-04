$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Durango
GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
74,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8643104
- Stock #: 22609A
- VIN: 1C4SDJDT9HC928598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,464 KM
Vehicle Description
If you've been seeking a family vehicle with more attitude than the typical crossover, this Dodge Durango is worth a look according to Edmunds. This 2017 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This SUV has 74,464 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Durango's trim level is GT. The 2017 Dodge Durango GT provides comfort for your adventure with heated leather seats, cruise control, and dual-zone climate control. Other features on this trim include power windows, remote keyless entry, push button start, Uconnect with Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote start, a universal garage door opener, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJDT9HC928598.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
