2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

95,336 KM

Details Description Features

$22,468

+ tax & licensing
$22,468

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT Power Doors - Cruise Control - Bluetooth

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT Power Doors - Cruise Control - Bluetooth

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$22,468

+ taxes & licensing

95,336KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9762163
  • Stock #: U7161A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR695810

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U7161A
  • Mileage 95,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Leather/Cloth Interior, Backup Camera, Power Doors, Power Tailgate, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Rear Dropping Seats, Power Seats, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth.
Financing available up to 72 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From North Bay Mazda?
*The Clubhouse Commitment pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

