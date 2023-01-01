Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

89,407 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2017 Dodge Journey

GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,407KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10445211
  • Stock #: 123NCNAA
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG3HT542299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 123NCNAA
  • Mileage 89,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Practicality is the name of the game when creating a family transporter, and this Dodge Journey has it in spades. This 2017 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 89,407 kms. It's white noise tri-coat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Journey's trim level is GT. This Journey GT has a lot to offer for Canadian families. It comes with all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and six-speaker premium audio, rear park assist, remote start, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, performance suspension, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDFG3HT542299.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

