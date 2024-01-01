Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,631

+ tax & licensing
Canada Value Package Low KM!

Location

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

82,000KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDCAB2HT570357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package offers spacious affordability and practicality, making it a versatile choice for families and budget-conscious drivers seeking a capable crossover SUV on Canadian roads.

Inside the Journey Canada Value Package, you'll find a functional interior with comfortable seating and essential features. While it may not have all the advanced amenities of higher trims, it provides ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring a comfortable ride for daily commuting and family adventures across Canada.

Powered by a capable engine, the Journey Canada Value Package delivers reliable performance for everyday driving needs. Its spacious cabin and flexible seating configurations make it suitable for accommodating passengers and cargo, whether you're running errands around town or embarking on a road trip.

Externally, the Journey Canada Value Package features a practical design, reflecting Dodge's focus on functionality and value. While it may not have all the latest styling cues, it offers a solid and dependable appearance that appeals to practical-minded buyers.

For those seeking a spacious and affordable crossover SUV with practical features, the 2017 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package is a reliable choice. Experience its versatility and affordability as you navigate Canadian roads with ease and comfort.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

