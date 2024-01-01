$15,631+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Package Low KM!
2017 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Package Low KM!
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$15,631
+ taxes & licensing
82,000KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDCAB2HT570357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package offers spacious affordability and practicality, making it a versatile choice for families and budget-conscious drivers seeking a capable crossover SUV on Canadian roads.
Inside the Journey Canada Value Package, you'll find a functional interior with comfortable seating and essential features. While it may not have all the advanced amenities of higher trims, it provides ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring a comfortable ride for daily commuting and family adventures across Canada.
Powered by a capable engine, the Journey Canada Value Package delivers reliable performance for everyday driving needs. Its spacious cabin and flexible seating configurations make it suitable for accommodating passengers and cargo, whether you're running errands around town or embarking on a road trip.
Externally, the Journey Canada Value Package features a practical design, reflecting Dodge's focus on functionality and value. While it may not have all the latest styling cues, it offers a solid and dependable appearance that appeals to practical-minded buyers.
For those seeking a spacious and affordable crossover SUV with practical features, the 2017 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package is a reliable choice. Experience its versatility and affordability as you navigate Canadian roads with ease and comfort.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
2017 Dodge Journey