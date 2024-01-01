Menu
Account
Sign In
Clean Carfax! Features Include: 4X4, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Rear Dropping Seats, Power Seat, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission. Why Youll Want to Buy from us? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive and 42 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

2017 Ford Escape

121,510 KM

Details Description Features

$18,927

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4X4 - Panoramic Sunroof - Power Tailgate - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4X4 - Panoramic Sunroof - Power Tailgate - Navigation

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 11022404
  2. 11022404
  3. 11022404
  4. 11022404
  5. 11022404
  6. 11022404
  7. 11022404
  8. 11022404
  9. 11022404
  10. 11022404
  11. 11022404
  12. 11022404
  13. 11022404
  14. 11022404
  15. 11022404
  16. 11022404
  17. 11022404
  18. 11022404
  19. 11022404
  20. 11022404
  21. 11022404
  22. 11022404
  23. 11022404
  24. 11022404
  25. 11022404
  26. 11022404
  27. 11022404
  28. 11022404
Contact Seller

$18,927

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
121,510KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G93HUD21850

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24109A
  • Mileage 121,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Features Include: 4X4, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Rear Dropping Seats, Power Seat, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission.
Why You'll Want to Buy from us? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive and 42 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE 4X4 - Panoramic Sunroof - Power Tailgate - Navigation for sale in North Bay, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 4X4 - Panoramic Sunroof - Power Tailgate - Navigation 121,510 KM $18,927 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel - Leather Interior for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel - Leather Interior 37,342 KM $24,268 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD - Power Tailgate - Navigation - Bluetooth for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD - Power Tailgate - Navigation - Bluetooth 43,484 KM $30,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,927

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape