Listing ID: 6996965

Stock #: 21288A

VIN: 1FMCU9G91HUE81094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Cloth Bucket Charcoal Blk

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 21288A

Mileage 64,389 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Back-Up Camera Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off KEYPAD 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Seats w/Cloth Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum Passenger Seat Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 911 Assist 4.2 LCD display in centre stack AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way manually adjustable front headrests dual seat back map pockets 60/40 split reclining rear seat w/tip fold-flat latch 2-way manually adjustable rear headres... FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

