2017 Ford Escape

66,209 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

ALLOYS. A/C. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. POWERGROUP.

2017 Ford Escape

ALLOYS. A/C. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. POWERGROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7667230
  Stock #: 210839
  VIN: 1FMCU9GD5HUE58907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 210839
  • Mileage 66,209 KM

Vehicle Description

BIG SCREEN, ALLOYS. A/C. BACKUP CAM. POWER HEATED SEAT. POWERGROUP. AMAZING BUY !! DON'T MISS IT !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

