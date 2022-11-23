Menu
2017 Ford Escape

73,903 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

PANOROOF. NAV. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS.

PANOROOF. NAV. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9440376
  • Stock #: 220838
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G90HUD22602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220838
  • Mileage 73,903 KM

Vehicle Description

PANOROOF. NAV. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

