Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

78,643 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium NAV. PANOROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL.

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium NAV. PANOROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 9981494
  2. 9981494
  3. 9981494
  4. 9981494
  5. 9981494
  6. 9981494
  7. 9981494
  8. 9981494
  9. 9981494
  10. 9981494
  11. 9981494
  12. 9981494
  13. 9981494
  14. 9981494
  15. 9981494
  16. 9981494
  17. 9981494
  18. 9981494
  19. 9981494
  20. 9981494
  21. 9981494
  22. 9981494
Contact Seller

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
78,643KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981494
  • Stock #: 230289
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J95HUD61047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 230289
  • Mileage 78,643 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED TITANIUM !!! NAV. PANOROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. AUTOSTART. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C. ALLOYS. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 58,910 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 61,295 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Versa No...
 70,255 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory