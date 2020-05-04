Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,078KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4942896
  • Stock #: A0886
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83HGC15854
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Earth Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

