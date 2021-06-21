$33,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 3 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7438562

7438562 Stock #: 21345A

21345A VIN: 1FTEW1EF3HFB71292

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White CC

Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 108,349 KM

Vehicle Features Interior glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 3 12V DC Power Outlets Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Analog Appearance Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.