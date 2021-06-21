Menu
2017 Ford F-150

108,349 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
XLT

XLT

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

108,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7438562
  Stock #: 21345A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EF3HFB71292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White CC
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,349 KM

Vehicle Features

glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Analog Appearance
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

