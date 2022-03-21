Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

70,100 KM

Details Description Features

$36,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

  1. 1657207613
  2. 1657207615
  3. 1657207616
  4. 1657207615
  5. 1657207615
  6. 1657207616
  7. 1657207615
  8. 1657207615
  9. 1657207615
  10. 1657207613
  11. 1657207614
  12. 1657207614
  13. 1657207614
  14. 1657207612
  15. 1657207615
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

70,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8801534
  • Stock #: 220329A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXHFA01438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD F150 XLT SUPERCREW SWB 4X4 SPORT 2.7L ECOBOOST  TURBO 6CYL ENGPOWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND MIRRORS CRUISE CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATSKEYLESS ENTRY WITH REMOTE START POWER DRIVER'S SEAT REARVIEW CAMERABLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM AM/FM SATELLITE RADIO WITH TOUCHSCREEN AND NAVIGATION SYSTEM AND REARVIEW CAMERATRAILER HITCH WITH PRO TRAILER BACK UP ASSIST ALLOY WHEELS BOX LINERWITH TONNEAU COVER AND SIDE STEP RAILS LOCAL TRADE VERY LOW  70,100 KMS COLOUR SPORTY BLACK

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2016 Chevrolet Trax LT
 85,131 KM
$18,595 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 49,000 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 58,567 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-7123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory