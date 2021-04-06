Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

45,505 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, POWERGROUP, LOW MILEAGE!!

2017 Ford Fusion

SE ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, POWERGROUP, LOW MILEAGE!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6968600
  • Stock #: 210015
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H75HR147763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 210015
  • Mileage 45,505 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, POWERGROUP, LOW MILEAGE!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

