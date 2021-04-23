Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

193,590 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

193,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7004447
  • Stock #: 21286A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T90HR127185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 193,590 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
KEYPAD
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
Tires: P235/45VR18
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Wheels: 18 Premium Painted Dark Stainless
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Cloth/Vinyl Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

