2017 GMC Canyon

66,495 KM

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

SLE - Bluetooth - Onstar

2017 GMC Canyon

SLE - Bluetooth - Onstar

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

66,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6003093
  • Stock #: 20529A
  • VIN: 1GTG6CEN7H1285143

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20529A
  • Mileage 66,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM! Enter the GMC Canyon, with a footprint not much bigger than the average family sedan, it's very maneuverable and yet rugged enough for all of the jobs that can only be dealt with by a true professional grade pickup truck. This 2017 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in North Bay. Built tough to handle the roughest roads, but on the inside this 2017 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable, designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, the GMC Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead of the pack. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 66,495 kms. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Canyon's trim level is SLE. The SLE trim adds some nice features to this truck while remaining a great value. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, OnStar, a rearview camera, power mirrors, power windows, fog lamps, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Onstar
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

