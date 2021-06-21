2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Door handles Black
Door locks power
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control steering wheel-mounted
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel
CornerStep rear bumper
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Glass solar absorbing tinted
Mirrors outside manual Black
Cargo tie downs (4) movable upper
Floor covering graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Driver Information Centre 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Active aero shutters
Bumper front chrome lower
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
Grille surround chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)
Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PDD) Sierra Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regula...