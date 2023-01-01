Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

78,874 KM

Details Description Features

$28,696

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,696

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mitsubishi

705-495-6487

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew CAB 143.

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew CAB 143.

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

Contact Seller

$28,696

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
78,874KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9965336
  • Stock #: MUP576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # MUP576
  • Mileage 78,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black Cloth, Air Conditioning, Power windows, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up).EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WDAt North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mitsubishi

2013 Honda Fit Sport
 194,507 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi RVR GT
 133,131 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 128,000 KM
$15,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mitsubishi

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

Call Dealer

705-495-XXXX

(click to show)

705-495-6487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory