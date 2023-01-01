Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Accord

65,495 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Accord

SE

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

  1. 1691785159
  2. 1691785159
  3. 1691785137
  4. 1691785137
  5. 1691785135
  6. 1691785134
  7. 1691785136
  8. 1691785133
  9. 1691785131
  10. 1691785137
  11. 1691785130
  12. 1691785130
  13. 1691785137
  14. 1691785135
  15. 1691785133
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
65,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10290573
  • Stock #: 230401A
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F71HA801434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230401A
  • Mileage 65,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Very low KM's! dual zone climate, power driver seat, touchscreen, cruise control, push button start, AC.

Accident Free

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2017 Honda Accord SE
 65,495 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage EX...
 3,157 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
72,293 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-7123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory